Dec 20 (Reuters) - KONFRUT GIDA SANAYI:

* SAID ON TUESDAY DOHLER GIDA SANAYI BECOMES CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OF KONFRUT GIDA AFTER ACQUIRING 5.1 MILLION NOMINAL SHARES OR 77.6 PERCENT OF TOTAL SHARES

* DOHLER NEUENKIRCHEN GMBH AND CITRUSCO DIVEST THEIR TOTAL SHARES IN KONFRUT GIDA

