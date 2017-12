Dec 20 (Reuters) - DOBANK:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO MANAGE AS SPECIAL SERVICER BAD LOANS ABOUT 1 BLN EURO BAD LOANS

* AGREEMENT IS PART OF THE BAILOUT DEAL OF CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI RIMINI, CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI CESENA E CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI SAN MINIATO

* IT IS EXPECTED THAT MANAGEMENT OF BAD LOANS BY DOBANK WILL BEGIN IN Q1 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2B5iiHj

