Dec 21 (Reuters) - Alkemy:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATOR INTERMONTE SIM SPA HAS FULLY EXERCISED GREEN SHOE OPTION GRANTED BY JAKALA GROUP SPA FOR ACQUISITION OF 250,000 SHARES

* AS A RESULT, PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS REACHED 2.8 MLN SHARES, FREE FLOAT AT 49.8 PCT

* THE VALUE OF PLACEMENT IS ADJUSTED AND AMOUNTS TO EUR 32.7 MLN

