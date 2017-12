Dec 21 (Reuters) - PRISMI SPA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT IT ISSUED 118,090 SHARES IN FAVOUR OF ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES

* SHARES WERE ASSIGNED FOLLOWING THE REQUEST OF PARTIAL CONVERSION OF THE SECOND BOND TRANCHE

* IT ISSUED 12 BONDS “PRISMI 5% 2017-2019” FOR THE NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 120,000

* THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE BONDS ISSUED IS 55 FOR THE VALUE OF EUR 550,000

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)