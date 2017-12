Dec 22 (Reuters) - ZAKLADY URZADZEN KOMPUTEROWYCH ELZAB SA :

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SOLD 0.8 MILLION OF OWN SHARES REPRESENTING A 4.76 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY‘S CAPITAL

* HAS SOLD THE SHARES AT THE AVERAGE UNIT PRICE OF 7 ZLOTY PER SHARE TO ACQUIRE FUNDS FOR THE COMPANY‘S OPERATIONS

* AT PRESENT ELZAB OWNS 2.51 PERCENT OF ITS OWN SHARES

