* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET TO BUY PEERAJ BRANDS INTERNATIONAL SRL, WHICH OPERATES CCC STORES IN ROMANIA, AND A COMPANY LINKED WITH SUCH ACTIVITY SHOE EXPRESS SRL

* ALSO IT HAS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT CONCERNING THE OPENING OF CCC STORES IN GEORGIA AND KAZAKHSTAN BY PEERAJ

* THE TOTAL PRICE TO BE PAID BY CCC IS 33 MILLION EUROS

* PEERAJ OPERATES 54 STORES UNDER CCC BRAND

