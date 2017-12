Dec 26 (Reuters) - KIPA TICARET:

* SAID ON MONDAY CONSIDERS DELISTING SHARES FROM ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE DUE TO HIGH OPERATIONAL COSTS

* CONSIDERS TO BE MERGED INTO ITS 96.3 PERCENT OWNED CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER MIGROS TICARET

* THE COMPANY HAS CURRENTLY A FREE FLOAT OF 3.75 PERCENT STOCKS

