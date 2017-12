Dec 26 (Reuters) - TURKIYE IS BANKASI:

* SAID ON MONDAY DECIDED TO SELL NON-PERFORMING LOAN PORTFOLIO WORTH OF 362.8 MILLION LIRA TO HEDEF VARLIK YONETIM, SUMER VARLIK YONETIM AND HAYAT VARLIK YONETIM AT 25.7 MILLION LIRA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)