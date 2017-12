Dec 27 (Reuters) - MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY AGREED TO SELL PASSIVE INFRASTRUCTURE IN 551 MOBILE TELECOM SITES TO CELLNEX FOR ABOUT 36 MILLION EUROS

* SALE HAS NOT IMPLIED RELEVANT CAPITAL GAIN, ALLOWS SLIGHT REDUCTION IN OPEX FROM INTERNAL MANAGEMENT OF SITES

* AGREEMENT IS PART OF ONGOING MOBILE NETWORK EFFICIENCY AND RATIONALIZATION PROCESS AND ASSET ROTATION POLICY

