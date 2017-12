BRIEF-Russia's MegaFon Buys Stake In Forpost For $3.1 Million

Dec 27 (Reuters) - MegaFon:

* SAYS IT HAS COMPLETED THE ACQUISITION OF A 12.5% STAKE IN FORPOST FROM ITS SOLE SHAREHOLDER ANTON CHEREPENNIKOV

* THE CONSIDERATION FOR THE ACQUISITION WAS US$ 3.125 MILLION, PAID IN RUBLES ON DEC. 26

* FORPOST IS THE HOLDING COMPANY FOR TALMER, A SYSTEMS INTEGRATOR AND COMPLEX IT SOLUTIONS PROVIDER IN RUSSIA

* MEGAFON HAS ALSO OBTAINED AN OPTION TO BUY AN ADDITIONAL 12.5% STAKE IN FORPOST WITHIN THE 12-MONTH PERIOD FROM THE COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION

* IT HAS ALSO AN OPTION TO SELL ITS ENTIRE INTEREST BACK TO CHEREPENNIKOV AT ANY TIME

