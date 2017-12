Dec 27 (Reuters) - GAZ:

* SENDS MANDATORY TENDER OFFER TO AVTODIESEL YAROSLAVL MOTOR WORKS

* PROPOSED PRICE IS RUB 905.46 FOR ORDINARY SHARE OR A PRICE PROPOSED BY INDEPENDENT APPRAISER AND RUB 753.21 FOR PREFERRED SHARE PROPOSED BY INDEPENDENT APPRAISER

* SAYS TO BUY NO MORE THAN 76,252 ORDINARY SHARES AND NO MORE THAN 122,022 PREFERRED SHARES

