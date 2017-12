Dec 28(Reuters) - HELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE (ATHEX) :

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTED MR. GEORGE HADJINICOLAOU AS CHAIRMAN AND NEW NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBER TO FILL THE VACATED SEAT

* MR. HADJINICOLAOU IS A BANKER AND A NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BANK OF PIRAEUS

Source text : bit.ly/2lksghB

