* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT AS A RESULT OF REGISTRATION OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FGP VENTURE SP. Z O.O.‘S STAKE IN THE COMPANY HAD DECREASED TO 31.93 PCT FROM 39.09 PCT AND ITS VOTING RIGHTS DECREASED TO 43.13 PCT FROM 50.93 PCT

