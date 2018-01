Jan 2 (Reuters) - CERVED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS SPA :

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT UNDER THE INDUSTRIAL PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH BANCA POPOLARE DI BARI (BPB), THE COMPANY HAS ACQUIRED CREDIT MANAGEMENT SRL FROM BPB FOR EUR 18 MILLION

* THERE CAN BE ADDED AN EARN-OUT OF UP TO 3.0 MILLION EUROS, WHICH IS BASED ON THE ECONOMIC RESULTS ACHIEVED UP TO 2021

