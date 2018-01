LONDON, Jan 2 (IFR) - ABN AMRO Bank NV has mandated ABN AMRO, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank, LBBW and SG CIB to lead manage its upcoming EUR Legislative Covered Bond transaction.

The issue will be backed by 100% prime Dutch residential mortgages and will have a 15yr maturity. The issue is expected to be rated Aaa/AAA (Moody‘s/Fitch) and will be launched and priced in the near future subject to market conditions.