* THE SECURED PROJECT WORTH 1.61 BILLION LIRA RELATED TO CONSTRUCTION, ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION FOR KAYNARCA - PENDIK - TUZLA SUBWAY LINE CANCELLED

* ITS UNIT ALSIM ALARKO‘S 50-PERCENT OWNED JOINT VENTURE HAD SECURED THE PROJECT ORDER FROM ISTANBUL MUNICIPALITY

