Credit Agricole planning 15NC10 USD Tier 2 benchmark
January 3, 2018 / 7:43 AM / 2 days ago

Credit Agricole planning 15NC10 USD Tier 2 benchmark

Julian Baker

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 3 (IFR) - CREDIT AGRICOLE SA (rated A1/A/A+) has mandated Crédit Agricole CIB as Sole Bookrunner for a USD-denominated Subordinated Tier 2 benchmark targeting 15NC10 Structure. The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

Anticipated ratings of the instrument: (Moody‘s) / (S&P) / (Fitch). FCA/ICMA stabilisation.

In accordance with Directive 2014/65/EU (“MIFID II”), the target market of the above-mentioned new primary transaction is “Professional & Eligible counterparties only” and excludes retail clients. The full target market is available upon request.

