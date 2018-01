BRIEF-Majority Shareholder Demands Athos Venture Capital To Vote On Share Capital Increase

Jan 4 (Reuters) - ATHOS VENTURE CAPITAL SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ONE OF COMPANY‘S SHAREHOLDER, JOYFIX LTD, PROPOSES A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

* JOYFIX OWNS AN 83.68 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY, ACCORDING TO THE INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY‘S WEBSITE

* THE COMPANY, WHICH IS TO CONVENE ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM) ON JAN. 29, WILL PASS THE ADJUSTED DRAFT RESOLUTIONS 18 DAYS BEFORE THE EGM DATE AT THE LATEST

* THE REQUESTED CHANGE TO THE DRAFT INCLUDES VOTING ON THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY NO MORE THAN 4.0 MILLION ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NO MORE THAN 40.0 MILLION SERIES H SHARES

* SERIES H SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

