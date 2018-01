Jan 4 (Reuters) - PLATYNOWE INWESTYCJE SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK 6.5 MILLION OF COMPANY‘S OWN SHARES FOR NO MORE THAN 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PURCHASE PRICE OF OWN SHARES NOT TO BE LOWER THAN 0.01 ZLOTY PER SHARE AND NOT HIGHER THAN SHARE PRICE ON THE REGULATED MARKET

* THE AUTHORISATION IS VALID UNTIL SEPT. 30

