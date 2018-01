Jan 5 (Reuters) - DINO POLSKA SA:

* SAYS IT OPENED 147 NEW STORES IN 2017, 20% MORE THAN IN 2016

* IN Q4 COMPANY COMPLETED 57 NEW OPENINGS AND AT DEC-END IT HAD 775 STORES

* TOTAL SELLING AREA AT THE END OF 2017 TOPPED 295 THOUSAND SQUARE METERS, 23.8% MORE THAN AT 2016-END

* COMPANY’S STRATEGIC OBJECTIVE IS TO SURPASS THE NUMBER OF 1,200 STORES BY THE END OF 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2lVDclT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)