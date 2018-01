(Corrects second bullet to say co will receive, not pay)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - BESIKTAS:

* SAID ON SATURDAY FINALIZES TRANSFER OF FOOTBALL PLAYER CENK TOSUN TO EVERTON FOR EUR 23.2 MILLION

* TO RECEIVE EUR 22.0 MILLION AS CONTRACT TERMINATION PRICE; EUR 1.2 MILLION AS CONTRIBUTION PRICE

