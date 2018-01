Jan 8 (Reuters) - ITALEAF SPA:

* SAYS THAT TERNIENERGIA HAS SOLD TO GENERA SPA A LIGHTING SAVING SYSTEM FOR A CEMENT FACTORY IN SICILY AND THE ENERGY SAVING WORKSITE OF A BUILDING IN TURIN

* THE DISPOSALS PROVIDE FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 480,000 (SICILY) AND EUR 1.7 MILLION (TURIN), INCLUDING EUR 1 MILLION IN TRADE PAYABLES AND EUR 170,000 FOR WORK STILL TO BE CARRIED OUT

Source text: bit.ly/2AF8Jhh

