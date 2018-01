Jan 8 (Reuters) - GALAPAGOS NV:

* REPORTED ON SUNDAY, POSITIVE PRELIMINARY TOPLINE RESULTS WITH A PHASE 1B STUDY IN OSTEOARTHRITIS (OA) PATIENTS IN THE UNITED STATES

* IN THIS PHASE 1B STUDY IN PATIENTS, GLPG1972 WAS WELL TOLERATED

* THERE WAS ONE TREATMENT DISCONTINUATION WITH REVERSIBLE ABNORMAL LIVER FUNCTION TEST ON DAY 15 IN THE HIGHEST DOSE COHORT

