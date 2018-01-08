Caffil names leads for 8yr and 15yr euro OF covered benchmarks

LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL (CAFFIL) has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Natixis, SG CIB and UniCredit as joint bookrunners for its upcoming dual-tranche 8-year and 15-year euro-denominated Public Sector Obligation Fonciere - CRDIV-compliant / ECBC Covered Bond labelled benchmark transaction.

The tranches are expected to be rated Aaa by Moody‘s, AA+ by S&P and AA by Fitch. The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA Stabilisation.

Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.