BRIEF-Maksymilian i Michal Skotniccy Announce Tender Offer For 33.05% of PEPPES at 1.45 zloty/shr

Jan 8 (Reuters) - PEPEES SA

* TENDERERS IN AGREEMENT, MAKSYMILIAN I MICHAL SKOTNICCY, CALL COMPANY‘S SHAREHOLDERS TO SELL 31,396,707 SHARES OF PEPEES SA WHAT REPRESENTS 33.05% OF VOTING RIGHTS

* MAKSYMILIAN I MICHAL SKOTNICCY TOGETHER WANT TO REACH 66% OF VOTING RIGHTS IN PEPPES AS NOW THEY HAVE STAKES IN PEPPES THAT REPRESENT 21.69% AND 11.26% RESPECTIVELY

* PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER IS SET AT 1.45 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* ENTRIES IN TENDER TO BE ACCEPTED FROM JAN. 26 TILL FEB. 8

* TENDERERS TREAT ACQUISITION OF COMPANY‘S SHARES AS LONG-TERM STRATEGIC INVESTMENT

