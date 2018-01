Jan 9 (Reuters) - Monnari Trade SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT PRELIM REVENUE IN DEC 2017 AMOUNTED TO ABOUT 33.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 3.41 PCT YEAR ON YEAR

* PRELIM Q4 REVENUE AMOUNTS TO ABOUT 77.0 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 3.22 PCT YEAR ON YEAR

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)