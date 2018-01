Jan 9(Reuters) - Axelero SpA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT INTENDS TO ISSUE ON JAN 9 THE FIRST TRANCHE AMOUNTING TO 150 CONVERTIBLE BONDS, FOR A TOTAL OF EUR 3.0 MILLION

* 301,772 WARRANTS WILL ALSO BE ISSUED AT THE TIME OF ISSUE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE WARRANTS WITHIN OVERALL LIMIT OF A MAXIMUM EUR 4.8 MLN

