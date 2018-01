Jan 9 (Reuters) - EMLAK KONUT REIT:

* DEC.-JAN. SALES REACHES TO 7.74 BILLION LIRA WITH 6,714 UNITS

* OCT.-DEC. SALES REACHES TO 3.20 BILLION LIRA WITH 2,282 UNITS

* COMPANY REACHES 96 PERCENT OF ITS 8.0 BILLION SALES VALUE TARGET FOR FY 2017 WITH 7.74 BILLION LIRA SALES VALUE

