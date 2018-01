LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Mexico has set guidance for a euro benchmark due April 2028 bond at swaps plus 90bp area (+/-5bp), according to a lead.

The notes were initially marketed at swaps plus 100bp area.

The trade is today’s business via Barclays, Citigroup and Santander.

The sovereign is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)