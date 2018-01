BRIEF-Amper Board Approves Share Capital Increase Of 5.0 Mln Euros

Jan 10 (Reuters) - AMPER SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE BOARD HAD APPROVED A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF 5.0 MILLION EUROS

* THE CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH THE ISSUANCE OF 49.7 MILLION SHARES, NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.05 EURO PER SHARE AND SHARE PREMIUM OF 0.05 EURO PER SHARE

* SAID 20 PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS WOULD ENTITLE THE HOLDERS TO SUBSCRIBE ONE NEW SHARE

* THE CAPITAL INCREASE IS AIMED AT OPTIMIZING THE STRUCTURE COSTS AND FINANCING POSSIBLE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)