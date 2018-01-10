FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel launches US$2bn dual-tranche bond offering
January 10, 2018 / 2:49 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Israel launches US$2bn dual-tranche bond offering

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (IFR) - Israel has launched a US$2bn bond offering, according to a lead.

The sovereign has set final terms on US$1bn due January 2028s at 75bp over Treasuries, and US$1bn due January 2048s at Treasuries plus 125bp.

The 10-year bond was initially marketed at plus 90bp area, and guidance was set at plus 80bp area (+/-5bp).

The 30-year tranche was originally offered at 145bp area over, before pricing was revised to plus 130bp area (+/-5bp).

The bookrunners are Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

Israel is rated A1/A+/A+. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

