Jan 11 (Reuters) - VITRUVIO REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ONCHENA SL BUYS 38,512 OF CO‘S SHARES

* ONCHENA‘S PARTICIPATION EXCEEDS THRESHOLD OF 5 PERCENT AND CURRENTLY REACHES 5.37 PERCENT OF VITRUVIO

Source text: bit.ly/2D0alrX

