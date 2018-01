RPT-BRIEF-Rathbone Brothers funds under management rise 14 pct in 2017

(Repeats to add additional codes)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Rathbone Brothers Plc:

* REG-RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC : TRADING STATEMENT

* ‍TOTAL FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 WERE £39.1 BILLION, UP 14.3% FROM £34.2 BILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2016​

* ‍TOTAL NET INFLOWS ACROSS GROUP FOR YEAR WERE £2.1 BILLION (2016: £1.7 BILLION)​

* ‍FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT IN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT WERE £33.8 BILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2017, UP 11.9% FROM £30.2 BILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2016​

* ‍TOTAL NET INFLOWS IN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (ORGANIC AND ACQUIRED) FOR Q4 WERE £290 MILLION (Q4 2016: £292 MILLION)​

* ‍TOTAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INFLOWS FOR YEAR WAS £1.2 BILLION (2016: £1.2 BILLION)​

* ‍FUNDS MANAGED BY UNIT TRUSTS REACHED A RECORD £5.3 BILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2017, UP 32.5% FROM £4.0 BILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2016​

* ‍TOTAL NET FUND INFLOWS TOTALLED £272 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 (Q4 2016: £125 MILLION) AND WERE £883 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR (2016: £554 MILLION)​

