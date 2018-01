LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - Macedonia has launched a €500m January 2025 bond at a yield of 3%, according to a lead.

That was at the tight end of guidance of 3.125% area (+/-12.5bp). The notes were initially marketed at 3.375% area.

The order books are over €3.5bn.

The deal is expected to price today via Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Erste Group.

The sovereign is rated BB- (stable) by S&P and BB (negative) by Fitch. (Editing by Alex Chambers)