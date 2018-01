Jan 15 (Reuters) - BRITISH AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT KSIAZEK HOLDING SOLD 10.4 MILLION SHARES REPRESENTING 25 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY

* FOLLOWING THE TRANSACTIONS, MARIUSZ KSIAZEK ALONG WITH ITS UNITS REDUCES STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 46.01 PCT FROM 71.01 PCT

* KSIAZEK HOLDING INFORMED ABOUT ITS PLANS TO SELL 8.3 MLN SHARES IN BRITISH AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING ON JAN. 9

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)