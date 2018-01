BRIEF-Bioton To Continue As Going Concern

Jan 15 (Reuters) - BIOTON SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED THAT THE COMPANY WILL CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN

* IN DEC. BIOTON WROTE DOWN THE VALUE OF ITS INVESTMENT IN THE SINGAPORE-BASED SCIGEN BY USD 52.4 MILLION

* IT SAID THAT IT WAS A NON-CASH WRITE-DOWN AND DID NOT AFFECT THE LIQUIDITY OF BIOTON, HOWEVER IT WOULD HAVE AN IMPACT ON ITS UNCONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR 2017

* FOLLOWING THE INFORMATION ABOUT THE WRITE DOWN, THE COMPANY CONVENED AN EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO VOTE ON THE COMPANY‘S ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS GOING CONCERN

* ALSO, ON DEC. 13, CO INFORMED THAT IS SEARCHING FOR AN INVESTOR FOR SCIGEN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)