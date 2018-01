Jan 16 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE TECHNOLOGIE BETEILIGUNGEN AG :

* SAID ON MONDAY HAD LEARNED THAT SEVERAL ACTIONS FOR ANNULMENT OF AGENDA ITEM 3 OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF DEC. 8, 2017 CONCERNING A CAPITAL INCREASE IN KIND HAD BEEN RAISED

* THEREFORE, IT CAN NOT BE EXCLUDED THAT THE IMPLEMENTATION OF CAPITAL INCREASE AGAINST CONTRIBUTION IN KIND DECIDED BY THE EGM WILL FAIL BECAUSE OF THE COMPLAINTS

* COMPANY WILL INVESTIGATE THE CLAIMS

