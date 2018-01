Jan 16 (Reuters) - THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF), ING BANK SLASKI:

* KNF APPROVES ING BANK SLASKI PLANS TO SET UP A NEW MORTGAGE BANK, ING BANK HIPOTECZNY SA, KNF SAID IN A STATEMENT

* THE SHARE CAPITAL OF ING BANK HIPOTECZNY TO AMOUNT TO 120 MILLION ZLOTYS AND TO BE FULLY TAKEN UP BY THE COMPANY, THE BANK SAYS

* MIROSLAW BODA TO BECOME CEO OF THE NEW BANK

* ING BANK SLASKI INFORMED ABOUT PLANS TO SET UP A MORTGAGE BANK IN APRIL 2017

