Council of Europe Development Bank names leads for 10yr euro benchmark

LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - COUNCIL OF EUROPE DEVELOPMENT BANK, rated Aa1/AA+/AA+ (stable/positive/stable), has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB and Deutsche Bank to lead manage its upcoming new 10yr EUR benchmark maturing in January 2028. The issue is expected to be launched in the near future subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilization.

The manufacturer target markets (MIFID II product governance) as assessed by the lead managers are retail, eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels).