BRIEF-WSE signs LoI regarding Centrum Gieldowe real estate

Jan 16 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE:

* SAYS TOGETHER WITH NATIONAL DEPOSITORY FOR SECURITIES (KDPW) SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH CENTRUM BANKOWO - FINANSOWE „NOWY SWIAT” SA (CBF), MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF CENTRUM GIELDOWE SA (CGSA)

* UNDER LOI PARTIES WANT TO WORK OUT SOLUTION THAT WOULD RESULT IN POTENTIAL WITHDRAWAL OF CBF FROM CGSA SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OR IN TAKEOVER OF CGSA REAL ESTATE BY WSE AND KDPW

* WSE, KDPW AND CBF ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF CENTRUM GIELDOWE SA AND RESPECTIVELY HOLD 24.79%, 15.72% AND 59.49% STAKE OF IT

