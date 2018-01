Jan 17 (Reuters) - MERIDIA REAL ESTATE III SOCIMI:

* SAID ON TUESDAY, SIGNS BRIDGE FINANCING THROUGH CREDIT POLICY WITH BANCO SANTANDER SA FOR A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF 15 MILLION EUROS

* FINANCING HAS EXPECTED INITIAL DURATION OF 6 MONTHS WITH POSSIBILITY OF UP TO FIVE RENEWALS OF SIX MONTHS EACH

