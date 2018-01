BRIEF-PESI To Cooperate With Italy's ENEA

Jan 16 (Reuters) - PERMA FIX MEDICAL SA

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT PERMA FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC. (PESI) SIGNS A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ITALIAN NATIONAL AGENCY FOR NEW TECHNOLOGIES, ENERGY AND SUSTAINABLE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (ENEA)

* UNDER THE AGREEMENT, THE PARTIES WILL WORK TO ADVANCE A VARIETY OF PERMA-FIX‘S NUCLEAR TECHNOLOGIES AND PROCESSES IN ITALY

* THE COOPERATION INCLUDES WORK ON ACCELERATED DEVELOPMENT OF THE PRODUCTION OF TECHNETIUM-99 ISOTOPE

* THE COOPERATION WITH ENEA, ACCORDING TO THE COMPANY‘S MANAGEMENT, WILL BRING TO THE COMPANY THE TECHNOLOGICAL AND INDUSTRIAL EXPERTISE AS WELL AS TECHNICAL RESOURCES SUCH AS TRIGA RC-1 RESEARCH REACTOR

* PERMA-FIX MEDICAL WAS FORMED TO DEVELOP, OBTAIN FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY APPROVAL AND COMMERCIALIZE A NEW PROCESS TO PRODUCE TC-99M

* PESI IS THE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF THE COMPANY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)