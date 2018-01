BRIEF-Auto SPA Takes Up 99.75 Percent Of Shares In AS Investors

Jan 17 (Reuters) - AUTO SPA SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT WILL TAKE UP 99.75 PERCENT OF SHARES FROM CAPITAL INCREASE IN AS INVESTORS SP. Z O.O. (AS INVESTORS) FOR 2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE NEW ENTITY IN THE AUTO-SPA GROUP, WITH A 2 MILLION ZLOTY CAPITAL, WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A WWWASH.PL PLATFORM

* THE ACQUISITION HAS BEEN UNDERTAKEN THROUGH THE SETTLEMENT OF DEBT BY AUTO SPA TOWARDS AS INVESTORS FOR THE SALE OF SHARES IN CLEANPROFIT SP. Z O.O.

