Jan 18 (Reuters) - DENGE YATIRIM HOLDING:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY DECIDES TO ACQUIRE 50.01 PERCENT SHARES OF PANA AL BAWAKIR KONUT INSAAT FROM TAYYAR RACI SASMAZ AT 10.0 MILLION LIRA

