Eika Boligkreditt marketing NOK Tier 2 and AT1 FRNs

LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) -

Eika Boligkreditt AS has mandated DNB Markets and SpareBank 1 Markets for a NOK two-part subordinated transaction with 10NC5 Tier 2 and perp NC5 tranches. In connection with the transaction, a buyback of the Tier 2 EIKB42 PRO (ISIN NO0010679632) will be considered (at +40bps)/100.562, and of up to NOK200m in the AT1 EIKB46 (ISIN NO0010679640) (at +70bps)/101.089. (9:37am)