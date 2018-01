Jan 24 (Reuters) - TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI:

* COMPLETES BOOK-BUILDING PROCESS IN RELATION TO ISSUANCE OF EUROBOND AND SETS COUPON RATE AT 5,75 PERCENT WITH A YIELD OF 5,85 PERCENT

* TO ISSUE EUROBOND OF USD 650.0 MILLION NOMINAL VALUE WITH SEMI-ANNUAL INTEREST PAYMENT, FOR TERM OF 5 YEARS

