Jan 25 (Reuters) - HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG:

* PROFIT FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR AT A TOTAL OF CHF 85.6 MILLION

* THE HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS PORTFOLIO REMAINS IN AN EXCELLENT POSITION IN CALENDAR 2018

