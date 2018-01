BRIEF-Sporting Sends Iuri Medeiros On Loan To Genoa, Alan Ruiz To CA Colon

Jan 26 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAID ON THURSDAY SENDS PLAYER IURI MEDEIROS ON ONE AND HALF SEASON LOAN TO GENOA CFC FOR 1 MILLION EUROS

* PERMANENT MOVE TO BECOME MANDATORY FOR 10 MILLION EUROS IF PLAYER MEETS TARGETS

* IS GUARANTEED 20 PERCENT OF PLAYER‘S FUTURE VALUE AND IS ENTITLED TO PREFERENTIAL PURCHASE RIGHT

* ALSO REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CLUB ATLETICO COLON FOR ONE YEAR LOAN OF PLAYER ALAN RUIZ

* CA COLON TO PAY FEE OF 200,000 EUROS FOR REACHING TARGETS, AS WELL AS ENTIRE SALARY OF PLAYER

* CA COLON HAS PURCHASE OPTION CLAUSE FIXED AT 7 MILLION EUROS FOR 70 PERCENT OF THE PASS, GUARANTEEING SPORTING 30 PERCENT OF ECONOMIC RIGHTS OF PLAYER AND PREFERENTIAL REPURCHASE RIGHT Source text: bit.ly/2FfzuM9 bit.ly/2DPRJuA

