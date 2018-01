BRIEF-Bricks Acquisitions Ups Price In Tender For Robyg's Shares To 4 zlotys/shr

Jan 29 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA

* BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED RAISES PRICE IN TENDER FOR ROBYG SHARES TO 4.0 ZLOTYS PER SHARES FROM 3.55 ZLOTYS PER SHARE, SAYS INTERMEDIARY IN TENDER PEKAO INVESTMENT BANKING

* REMAINING CONDITIONS OF TENDER HAVE NOT CHANGED

* ”WE HAVE AGREED TO INCREASE THE PRICE FOLLOWING THE FEEDBACK WE RECEIVED FROM INVESTORS AND ALSO HAVING TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT ANALYSTS’ MOST RECENT VALUATIONS, SAID TAVIS CANNELL, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

* IN JANUARY FUNDS HOLDING ROBYG‘S SHARES INFORMED THAT PRICE PROPOSED IN TENDER DOES NOT REFLECT FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY

* IN DECEMBER BRICKS ACQUISITIONS ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 289,401,199 ROBYG‘S SHARES

Source texts: bit.ly/2DJMw8h Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)