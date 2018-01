BRIEF-Biomed Lublin Allots Series P Shares

Jan 29 (Reuters) - BIOMED LUBLIN WYTWORNIA SUROWIC I SZCZEPIONEK SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT ALLOTTED NEWLY ISSUED SERIES P SHARES TO FOUR INVESTORS

* MARCIN PIROG, CEO OF THE COMPANY, ACQUIRED 200,000 SERIES P SHARES

* DARIUSZ KUCOWICZ, MEMBER OF THE COMPANY‘S SUPERVISORY BOARD, ACQUIRED 1 MILLION SERIES P SHARES

* FOR ACQUISITION OF THE REST 3.6 MILLION SERIES P SHARES COMPANY SIGNED TWO DEALS WITH INVESTORS ON THE BASIS OF EARLIER REACHED PRELIMINARY AGREEMENTS

* ALL 4.8 MILLION SERIES P SHARES HAVE BEEN ACQUIRED AT ISSUE PRICE OF 1.07 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

